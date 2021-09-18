Sotheby’s to auction only remaining first-run, private copy of U.S. Constitution

Sept. 18 (UPI) — The only remaining copy of the original printing of the U.S. Constitution in private hands is expected to fetch up to $20 million when it heads to auction in November, Sotheby’s announced Friday.

The auction house in New York City put the historical document on display Friday to mark Constitution Day, 234 years after it was written. The document will be on display through Sunday.

Philanthropist and educator Dorothy Tapper Goldman, who is the only private owner of a first-edition copy, is selling it to benefit her foundation, which is dedicated to educating the public on democracy.

“The Goldman Constitution ranks as one of the most rare and coveted historical documents that has ever come to auction,” said Selby Kiffer, international senior specialist in Sotheby’s Books and Manuscripts Department.

“To present a document of this significance in an auction during Sotheby’s Evening sales this November spotlights how critical the Constitution remains as a foundational source for our understanding of democracy and the American spirit, which will always have universal appeal that transcends categories.”