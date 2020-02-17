Storm Dennis to spread damaging winds into north central Europe

Feb. 16 (UPI) — Following the arrival of damaging winds across Britain, the powerful punch from Storm Dennis will spread south and eastward across northern Europe.

While rain spread across France, Belgium and the Netherland earlier in the weekend, the strongest winds will wait for Sunday in these areas.

“Winds will be increasing throughout the day on Sunday across Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly.

Across this vast area, wind gusts at their peak will reach 50-60 mphbefore the end of the day Sunday. A more isolated area, likely along the western-facing coasts of Denmark and Germany, may reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 95 mph.

Winds of this magnitude will be capable of disrupting air travel, making it difficult for high-profile vehicles to drive at high speeds.

Dennis will lose some of it’s potency as it moves eastward into the Baltic Sea, but gusty winds are expected across much of the region, and even into far-western Russia into Monday.

In addition to the gusty winds, rain will also follow the core of the storm. As Dennis moves east, the largest rainfall totals are most likely in Denmark and southern Sweden.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach around 1-2 inches from northwestern France and the United Kingdom to Denmark and southwestern Scandinavia.

High rainfall amounts are likely along the southwestern coast of Norway as rain continues to fall into the beginning of next week. Accumulating snow is expected in the higher elevations.

Even without centimeters of rain, wind-whipped rain will reduce visibility for motorists. The rain coinciding with gusty winds may also help to topple trees more easily, and lead to power outages.

The stormy weather across northern Europe looks as though it will continue through the end of February, with no drastic change in the weather pattern.