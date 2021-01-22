Strong magnitude-7.0 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

Jan. 21 (UPI) — A powerful magnitude-7.0 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Thursday.

The quake hit near Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, about 200 miles southeast of Davao City on the island of Mindanao.

There were no initial reports of major damage or a tsunami warning.

Mindanao is the second-largest island in the Philippines.

The earthquake was felt in many surrounding areas, including General Santos City and Davao City.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned there would likely be aftershocks.