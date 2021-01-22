Weber-Morgan Health Department apologizes for website crash

WEBER/MORGAN COUNTIES, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber-Morgan Health Department officials are apologizing after a website crash Thursday afternoon.

At 3:10 p.m., the health department website experienced technical difficulties as thousands of people attempted to register for an appointment, said a news release.

“We can only apologize for what has been an agonizing experience for all of us,” said Lori Buttars, WMHD spokeswoman. “The U.S. Census tells us there are approximately 22,000 people in Weber and Morgan counties age 70 and older and a large portion of them have indicated they intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We were using the online system to get people registered quickly. The online system will be put on hold until we can work through our IT issues to prevent future issues.”

Some people were in the middle of registration when the site crashed, officials said. You will receive an email at the address you provided telling you if your appointment was completed, the news release added.

“We have a team of individuals answering the phone at 801-399-7777 and there are many people who are not able to get through there as well,” the news release said. “We are doing what we can to work our way through the number of people who are calling and have called. Answering all of the messages could take several weeks.”