Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot

Oct. 18 (UPI) — Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pilot and a passenger died after a small plane crashed in a parking lot Tuesday morning.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L crashed into a parking lot in Marietta, Ohio at 7:15 a.m. after taking off from John Glenn International Airport, highway patrol said. The crash sparked a fire that took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

No injuries to people on the ground were reported, however, vehicles and buildings at the dealership were damaged, authorities said.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said that they are investigating the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have also launched probes into the incident, according to The Columbus Dispatch.