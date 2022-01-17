Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Ukraine blamed Russia on Sunday for a cyberattack targeting the computers of government agencies, accusing the Kremlin of waging “a hybrid war” amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The Balkan nation said all evidence points to Russia being behind the attack, stating its motivation is to reduce the public’s trust of the Kiev government by exposing vulnerabilities in critical information infrastructure and through draining Ukrainian data.

“Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building forces in the information and cyberspace,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Development said in a statement, adding that this cyberspace war has been ongoing since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

Microsoft on Saturday announced in a blog post that it has discovered destructive malware capable of erasing data on dozens of Ukrainian government computer systems.

The malware was first identified on Ukraine systems Thursday, spanning multiple government agencies and non-profit and information technology organizations based in the country, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center said.

More than 70 state resources were attacked, Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service said in a statement Sunday.

While Microsoft was not able to assess the intent or origin of the malware, the team said it is “aware of ongoing geopolitical events in Ukraine” as Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine and warned the malware represents “an elevated risk to any government agency, non-profit or enterprise” located in Ukraine.