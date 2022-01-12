W. Virginia’s Gov. Jim Justice has COVID-19, feeling ‘extremely unwell’

Jan. 12 (UPI) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office said late Tuesday night he tested positive for COVID-19 “after the sudden onset of symptoms.”

The governor is resting at home with moderate symptoms and was given a monoclonal antibody treatment. He said he’s feeling “extremely unwell.”

In a press statement from his office, Justice said, “While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family.”

The governor’s State of the State address scheduled for Wednesday will be delivered by written message, and his office said he will deliver an address to the West Virginia Legislature “at a later date.”

Justice is fully vaccinated and boosted and is being treated by several doctors. West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night.

Everyone who has been in close contact with Justice in recent days is being notified, his office said.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, said, “I have full confidence that Governor Justice will recover quickly, and it’s because he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and his booster shot. Without the immunity afforded by those vaccines, his outcome could be much worse.”

Marsh urged West Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccination and to get boosted when it’s time for them to do it.