White House condemns Trump’s call for ‘termination’ of U.S. Constitution

Dec. 4 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the “termination” of U.S. rules and regulations, “even those found in the Constitution,” drawing condemnation from the White House later Saturday.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“You cannot only love America when you win.”

Trump earlier Saturday called for the “termination” of U.S. rules and regulations, “even those found in the Constitution,” while falsely claiming that tech companies and Democrats conspired to “throw the presidential election results” in 2020.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

It was not immediately clear which articles of the U.S. Constitution that Trump took issue with in his comments, or if he was calling for the termination of the entirety of the nation’s bylaws.

Trump’s comments came after internal Twitter emails were released to Substack writer Matt Taibbi showing the company’s decision-making process over New York Post story about material found on a laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Taibbi, a longtime critic of online censorship, in a thread posted to Twitter on Friday portrayed the company’s actions at as “extraordinary steps to suppress the story” of Hunter Biden’s laptop and alleged that Democrats had imbalanced access to Twitter tools request that tweets and accounts be deleted.

Elon Musk, who recently bought the social media company, had teased the release of the emails on his personal account on Friday.

“What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5 p.m. ET!” Musk had said in advance of Taibbi’s thread.

Trump’s comments alluded to that alleged “revelation” that the Democratic party had worked closely with Twitter while once again claiming that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread voter fraud.

The former president, who recently announced his third presidential bid, expressed support for rioters during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a video played during a fundraiser, CNN reported.

Trump also faces backlash for having the white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, an admirer of fascists such as Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort that was also attended by rapper Kanye West — who has recently made numerous anti-Semitic remarks.