WHO to create COVID-19 vaccine hub in South Africa

June 22 (UPI) — The World Health Organization announced Monday it is establishing a hub in South Africa where manufacturers from low- and middle-income countries can gain the knowledge and licenses necessary to produce their own vaccines against the coronavirus.

The WHO has for months warned against the inequitable access to vaccines worldwide with richer nations seeking to inoculate their entire populations against the virus at the expense of lives in poorer countries.

In mid-April, due to the urgent need for vaccines in poorer nations, particularly those in Africa, the WHO issued a call to see interest in establishing a transfer hub for mRNA vaccine technology, which is used in the creation of some of the coronavirus jabs, in order to manufacture their own COVID-19 vaccines.

“Today, I am delighted to announce that WHO is in discussions with a consortium of companies and institutions to establish a technology transfer hub in South Africa,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters during a press conference, explaining the WHO will lead the effort by establishing the criteria for technology transfer, assessing applications and developing standards and proving support and training.

The WHO head said they had received more than 50 proposals from its April request from those wanting to participate in these training hubs — half from companies and institutions wanting the mRNRA technology and half from those with the knowledge.

The majority of the companies involved in the endeavor are smaller firms but Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s lead scientist, said they are speaking with larger mRNA companies “and hope very much they will come on board.”

“We could see within nine to 12 months vaccines being produced in Africa,” she said.

The announcement was made amid a push to vaccinate those in the African continent where the virus continues to surge.

Tedros said while richer countries that are able to inoculate their citizens against the virus are seeing their daily cases and deaths decrease, the number in Africa has increased by nearly 40% in the past week with some countries experiencing their number of deaths triple or quadruple.

According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data project, while nearly 22% of the world has received at least one shot of a vaccine, only 0.9% of those in low-income nations have received the life-saving jab.

On the African continent, the number is 2.4%, it said.