Woman hospitalized following shark attack at New York beach

Aug. 8 (UPI) — A woman was hospitalized Monday night after being attacked by a shark off New York City‘s Rockaway Beach, authorities said, making it the latest shark attack among a spate that have been reported in the state.

The FDNY told UPI in statement that emergency personnel were called to Rockaway Beach at 59th Street shortly before 6 p.m., arriving to find a woman suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“EMTs treated a patient with injuries consistent with a shark bite,” the statement said.

FDNY said the woman was transported in stable condition to Jamaica Hospital.

The woman has been identified by New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation as a 50-year-old woman.

The department said authorities cleared the beach to aid a helicopter search for the shark, which failed to locate the fish.

“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” the department said in a statement.

“Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”

The incident comes after at least three other people were attacked by sharks last month off Long Island.

On July 3, a 15-year-old suffer was bitten on his left foot, while two adults suffered shark bites the next day. None suffered life-threatening injuries, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.

The spate of attacks has prompted Suffolk County officials to increase shark patrols, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that shark-monitoring drones will be used to canvass beaches for the fish.