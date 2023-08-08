Jurors find Liam Gale guilty in 2020 Christmas murder of Riverdale man

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County jury has found a 34-year-old man guilty of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and additional charges after a Dec. 25, 2020 incident that left one man dead and a woman critically injured by a shot to the face.

A jury on Monday found former Roy resident Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale guilty of those charges and of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstruction of justice, all first-degree felonies, some due to a gang enhancement.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Gale was convicted in the fatal shooting of Trevor Anthony Martin, 36, and in the shooting of Martin’s girlfriend, who survived with critical injuries. The shooting happened during a robbery at a trailer park at 5100 S. 1050 West, Riverdale.

Police investigators on the scene of an early morning homicide in Riverdale, Dec. 25, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

Gale told police soon after his arrest that he had a “prior conflict” with Martin, according to court documents.

Found guilty earlier this year for their involvement in the same case were Clearfield resident Brittany Ann Rogers, now 34 and West Valley City resident Rayburn Jimmy Bennett Jr., now 19.

Rogers was found guilty in April of murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; and of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies.

She was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder, and two terms of 1 to 15 years for aggravated assault and for obstructing justice. The lesser sentences will run concurrently with each other, but consecutively with the murder conviction.

Liam Gale and Brittany Rogers Photos Weber County

Bennett was found guilty in March of this year of murder and attempted aggravated murder, first-degree felonies. Additional charges were dismissed as a result of a plea deal. He was sentenced to two terms of 15 years to life in prison, to run concurrently.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this case after Gale’s sentencing.