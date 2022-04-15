Woman who lost leg to cancer nears Boston Marathon, new world record

April 15 (UPI) — A South African runner who lost one of her legs to cancer is closing in on a new world record — running 102 marathons in 102 days. Next major hurdle — the Boston Marathon.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma has been running nonstop for about three months. And the fact that she lost her left leg to a rare cancer hardly seems to be slowing her down.

On Monday, the 46-year-old Arizona resident is set to compete in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. It will be her 92nd race in as many days.

After Boston, Hunt-Broersma will be only four races away from breaking the record for consecutive marathons run by a woman.

Jacky says that she’s covered the 26.2-mile marathon distance every day, whether near her home in the Phoenix area or on the treadmill. In an interview with WBZ-TV, she said she’s also raising money for other amputees.