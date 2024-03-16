Cardinals add former BYU, Granger star Khyiris Tonga to defensive line

PROVO, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU and Granger High School star Khyiris Tonga is joining the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year free-agent contract to add depth to their defensive line.

Tonga, 27, played the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, making 43 tackles (18 solo) and 0.5 sacks while seeing action in 25 games — including four starts. He also added four passes defensed with the Vikings.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pound defensive lineman was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (No. 250 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the Bears, making 24 tackles (10 solo) in 15 games — including two starts.

Tonga played in 47 games in four seasons at BYU, registering 130 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he saw action in 11 games and finished with 36 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

At Granger High, Tonga played on both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as tight end.