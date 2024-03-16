Former Utah, Brighton High star Cody Barton signs with Denver Broncos

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah and Brighton High School star Cody Barton will spend his sixth NFL season with the Denver Broncos.

Barton, 27, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Broncos, his agent announced on social media Friday night. The contract includes a base salary of $3.5 million, according to The Associated Press.

The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker totaled 121 tackles (67 solo) in 2023 in his lone season with the Washington Commanders.

Barton spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, finishing with a career-best 136 tackles (71 solo), two sacks and two interceptions in 2022.

Seattle selected Barton in the third round (88th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Barton was a four-year letterman at Utah from 2015 to 2018 and led the Utes with 116 tackles as a senior, earning him an All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention. In all, he played in 50 games and made 23 starts at Utah.

His parents both were two-sport athletes at Utah, with his father, Paul Barton, playing football and basketball, and his mother, Mikki Kane-Barton, playing basketball and volleyball.

Barton played safety and tight end at Brighton High.