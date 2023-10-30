Former BYU star Taysom Hill scores 2 TDs in do-everything victory for Saints

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It was another Swiss Army knife-like game for former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill ran for a pair of touchdowns — scoring from 20 yards and later from 1 yard out — as the Saints improved to 4-4 with a 38-27 victory over the Colts. He finished with 63 rushing yards on nine carries and caught a 14-yard pass.

The former Cougars QB also attempted two passes against Indianapolis and completed a 44-yarder to former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed, who led New Orleans in receiving with a career-high 153 yards on three catches.

“We wanted to take a shot and Shaheed, for as fast as he is, the dude plays the ball as good as anyone I’ve been around,” Hill said. “When you get a look, an opportunity like that, you are going to let him … make a play — and man he did. I was certainly grateful.”

Taysom making people miss, making defenders run into each other, and running into the endzone. 💪



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Al4tr52Vol — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 29, 2023

TAYSOM TO SHEEEEED (ruled a catch after review)



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Y89PPZkgDx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 29, 2023

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 8:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 31 yards on eight carries in the Falcons’ 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive in Week 8.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis made four tackles (two solo) in the Chargers’ 30-13 victory over the Bears on Sunday night.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 38-27 loss to the Saints.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB made his NFL debut after Vikings starter Kirk Cousins suffered an apparent Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 24-10 victory over Green Bay. The fifth-round draft pick completed 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards, lost a fumble and took a sack. He also carried the ball twice for -1 yard.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Read about Hill’s role in the Saints’ victory over the Colts in the story above.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star had a quiet afternoon by his standards, finishing with three catches for 43 yards in the Rams’ 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki was active but did not play due to a hamstring injury in the Browns’ 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active for the Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the Packers.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy made one solo tackle in the Ravens’ 31-24 victory over the Cardinals.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner finished with 10 tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss and a QB hit in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 30 yards on six carries and 8 yards on one reception in the Saints’ road win.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon QB led the Jets to their third consecutive victory, completing 17 of 36 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 win over the Giants. Wilson didn’t throw an interception but lost two fumbles in the game. He also carried the ball four times for 24 yards — including a 17-yard run — as the Jets improved to 4-3.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).