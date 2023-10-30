Ex-WSU speedster Rashid Shaheed scores, tops 150 yards on 3 catches

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rashid Shaheed was dancing in the end zone again Sunday in Indianapolis.

The former Weber State speedster finished with a career-high 153 yards on catches of 58, 51 and 44 yards — the longest of which went for a touchdown — in the Saints’ 38-27 victory over the Colts.

Shaheed’s 58-yard TD was his third of the season and ranks as New Orleans’ longest play from scrimmage on the season. He’s the third Saints receiver to record 150+ yards receiving on three catches, joining Keith Poole and Eric Martin.

“Day in and day out, we work on stuff like that,” Shaheed said after the game, “and when the moments come, we just got to make it happen. It’s a good feeling to be able to make those plays at those critical times.”

Shaheed now has 23 catches for 479 yards, ranking second on the team behind Chris Olave (517 yards).

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 8. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 31-17 victory over the 49ers.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active for the Packers’ 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love threw his 11th touchdown pass of the season but also tossed his eighth interception in the Packers’ 24-10 loss to the Vikings. He completed 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards and rushed for 34 yards on four carries. The former Aggies QB also was sacked four times for -33 yards as Green Bay fell to 2-5.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on three punts and one extra point in the Bears’ 30-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday night.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins had kickoff returns of 26 and 18 yards, and also fielded a punt in the Buccaneers’ 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil was activated from the practice squad Saturday and made one tackle in his season debut in the Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the Packers.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner finished with a game-high 13 tackles (three solo), a tackle for a loss and a pass defended in the Seahawks’ 24-20 victory over the Browns.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 19 yards on five carries and another 19 yards on four receptions in the Steelers’ 20-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson got his first sack of the season and the seventh of his NFL career in the Bills’ 24-18 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also made six tackles (four solo) as the Bills improved to 5-3.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta started at right guard as the Eagles improved to 7-1 with a 38-31 victory over the Commanders.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Read about the former Weber State star’s big day in the story above.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made three tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star missed his fifth consecutive game with a neck injury. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 20 but returned to practice Monday, opening a 21-day window to return to the active roster.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made three solo tackles — including a tackle for a loss — as the Steelers fell to 4-3.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus made one tackle vs. the Commanders.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star finished with eight tackles (six solo) and a QB hit in the Falcons’ 28-23 loss to the Titans.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus scored his first NFL touchdown in the Chargers’ 30-13 victory over the Bears on Sunday night. The 9-yard reception was his first catch of the season and the fourth of his three-year pro career.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1718794530772701636?s=20

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star had one pass defended as the Chargers improved to 3-4.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 8.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star is expected to start at center when the Raiders face the Lions on Monday night.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School star finished with two catches for 5 yards in the Texans’ 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star made one solo tackle as the Bears fell to 2-6.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout is expected to start at right tackle when the Lions host the Raiders on Monday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star made one solo tackle as the Bengals improved to 4-3.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).