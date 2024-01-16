Former Ute Dalton Kincaid scores 1st playoff TD as Bills blow past Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Kincaid‘s NFL playoff debut included a trip to the end zone and a postgame celebration in the Buffalo Bills locker room.

The former University of Utah tight end made three catches — including a 29-yard touchdown — and led the Bills with 59 receiving yards as Buffalo advanced to the AFC Divisional round with a 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Buffalo, No. 2 seed, will host third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (CBS) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo raced out to a 21-0 lead behind three first-half touchdowns from Josh Allen — passes to tight ends Dawson Knox and Kincaid, and a 52-yard run, which ranks as the second-longest TD rush by quarterback in NFL playoff history.

Kincaid, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, ended the regular season with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two TDs. His 73 catches are the most by a Buffalo rookie and by a Bills tight end.

Here’s how other NFL players with Utah ties fared on Super Wild Card Monday:

Utah

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star fielded, fumbled and recovered one punt but gained zero return yards in the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rowe finished with eight tackles (six solo) vs. the Bills.

Utah State

Deven Thompkins, WR/RS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins gained 10 yards on one rushing attempt, 4 yards on one reception, 24 yards on one kickoff return and 24 yards on two punt returns (12 yards per return) vs. the Eagles.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star rushed for 38 yards on eight carries, added 16 yards on two receptions and gained 21 yards on his lone kickoff return vs. the Bills.

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson forced a fumble and made two tackles (one solo) vs. the Steelers.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was active vs. the Buccaneers.

Southern Utah

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew was active vs. the Bills.