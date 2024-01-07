Former Ute Eric Rowe finishes strong, helps Pittsburgh stay alive for playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pittsburgh Steelers closed the season with three consecutive wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, and former Utes safety Eric Rowe deserves some of the credit.

Rowe was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on Nov. 20 and elevated to the active roster for the final three games of the season.

The nine-year pro led Pittsburgh with a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) and forced a fumble as the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rowe finished the regular season with 29 tackles (21 solo) while playing in just three games.

“That dude has just balled out, and we have needed every bit of it,” Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said.

Pittsburgh (10-7) will make the AFC playoffs if Buffalo loses to Miami or if Jacksonville loses to Tennessee on Sunday.

Rowe was a four-year starter at the University of Utah from 2011 to 2014. His 34 career pass breakups are tied for third-most in school history.

Rowe was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (47th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Here’s how all Utahns in the NFL fared as Week 18 got underway Saturday:

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker made 3 of 4 field goals — connecting from 38, 52 and 35 yards but hitting the upright on a 57-yard attempt — as the Colts’ season ended with a 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Gay finished his first season in Indianapolis with career-highs in field goal makes and attempts — converting 33 of 41 (80.1%) — and hitting 35 of 36 PATs (97.2%).

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

With the AFC’s top seed locked up and starter Lamar Jackson resting, Huntley got the start vs. the Steelers and tossed his third touchdown this season and the eighth of his four-year NFL career. Huntley completed 15 of 28 passes for 146 yards and rushed for another 40 yards on eight carries. He didn’t turn the ball over but was sacked four times for -28 yards.

Huntley saw action in five games this season, completing 21 of 37 passes for 203 yards and three TDs, with no interceptions. He also gained 55 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utes running back gained 30 yards on six carries vs. the Texans. Moss finished the season with a career-highs of 183 carries, 794 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while gaining another 192 yards on a carer-high 27 receptions (7.1 yards per catch).

Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Read about his strong finish to the season in the story above.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with nine tackles (three solo) and one pass defended vs. the Steelers. He ends the season with 55 tackles (28 solo) and one interception in 11 games played.

Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star was active vs. the Texans.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy collected his ninth sack this season and made two solo tackles vs. the Steelers. He finished with 30 tackles (15 solo) and nine sacks in 14 games with the Ravens this season.

.@KVN_03 gets the sack and forced fumble @B_Washington96 recovers❗



Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/viDlaaIuO6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 33 yards on nine rushing attempts and another 17 yards on five receptions but also lost a fumble vs. the Ravens.

Warren wrapped up his second NFL season with career-highs of 149 carries, 784 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, along with career-bests of 61 catches and 370 receiving yards.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew had four tackles (three solo) and a QB hit vs. the Ravens. He finished the season with 26 tackles (20 solo) and a blocked punt that led to a safety.

High schools

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout gained 42 yards on five receptions — including a 17-yard catch — vs. the Colts. Schultz finished his first season with the Texans with 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns.