Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland

Jan. 7 (UPI) — A woman died and three others were injured in a pair of hit-and-run accidents caused by the same driver near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., according to police.

The driver remains unknown, but police said late Friday they are searching for a male driver in a tan or gold Toyota sedan that might be either a Camry or a Corolla.

Several people reported the first accident in which the driver struck three pedestrians, sending one of them to the hospital, while the second crash happened near the Anaheim Convention Center, in which the woman was struck, Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock told KNBC-TV.

“She was transported to a local hospital where she later died,” he said.

Witness John Bilyk, a street performer who was playing near the accident scene, said he confronted the driver after the first accident who responded by nearly running him over as well.

“He hit a truck, and that’s what saved my life,” he told the station.

Police the driver and vehicle also might have struck a public transportation bus between the two hit-and-run collisions.

A witness told a freelance photographer at the scene the offending driver was a male wearing blue shorts and a yellow shirt while driving a gold Toyota Camry, the Orange County Register reported.

Anaheim police are investigating and ask anyone with information regarding the deadly collisions to call 714-765-1900.