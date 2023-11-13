Former Utes star Julian Blackmon makes clutch international INT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Julian Blackmon is returning from Germany with a souvenir from the Indianapolis Colts’ 10-6 over the New England Patriots.

The former University of Utah and Layton High School star collected his third interception of the season as the Colts’ defense stole the spotlight Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, in the NFL’s lowest-scoring game this season.

Blackmon also had four solo tackles and two passes defended as Indianapolis improved to 5-5 in front of 50,144 at Frankfurt Stadium. His goal-line interception of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter helped clinch the victory.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1723747908208533900?s=20

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 10:

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Read about the former Utah and Layton star’s big game in Germany in the story above.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The former Utah and Westlake High School star is expected to start at left tackle when the Broncos battle the Bills on Monday night.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active for the Commanders’ 29-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had a bye in Week 10, giving the former Utah and Timpview High School star the weekend off.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one solo tackle in the Browns’ 33-31 victory over the Ravens.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made one tackle in the Cardinals’ 25-23 victory over the Falcons.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus hit a 51-yard field goal but missed a 57-yard attempt in Germany. Gay also was successful on his lone PAT.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 33-31 loss to the Browns.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson made one solo tackle in the Bears’ 16-13 victory over the Panthers.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end is expected to play when the Bills host the Broncos on Monday night.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd finished with a game-high 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Jaguars’ 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 2 yards on his lone rushing attempt vs. New England.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips finished with one solo tackle and one pass defended in the Falcons’ 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star made one solo tackle in the Saints’ 27-19 loss to the Vikings.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams made two tackles as Baltimore fell to 7-3.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 141 total yards (47 yards per punt), including a 56-yard punt and two landing inside the 20-yard line.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1723776491203522856?s=20

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).