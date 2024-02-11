Kentucky school district declares ‘Super Bowl Monday’ holiday

Feb. 10 (UPI) — Students in Paris, Kentucky, won’t have to worry about getting homework done before the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday because the school district has declared Monday to be a school holiday.

“Paris City Schools is off school the Monday after the Super Bowl,” Superintendent Stephen McCauley said in a Facebook video. “No need to rush the kids off to bed at halftime or leave the parties and taco dip early.”

The video shows McCauley addressing the camera in a room containing about a half-dozen male students dressed mostly in football gear. He thanks one student holding a bowl of tortilla chips in one hand and taco dip in the other while getting a taste before exiting the room.

The Super Bowl kickoff is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. MT Sunday and lasts about four hours, including an extended halftime break.

Giving students the day off following the unofficial national Super Bowl holiday is “just another way that we are reimagining school,” the Paris City Schools Facebook page says.

The school holiday has been on the district’s calendar for about a year and generally is supported at the local level, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Paris is located 18 miles northeast of Lexington in Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region.

This year’s Super Bowl features the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are slight favorites to win.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year’s Super Bowl.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game’s MVP after completing 21 of 27 passing attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had quarterback rating of 131.8 for the game.