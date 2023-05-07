Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby

UPI (May 6) — Mage, a 15-to-1 long shot with only one previous win to his credit, got to the lead in deep stretch and ran on to win Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Kentucky, with Two Phil’s second.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano sat off a torrid early pace and swung into action approaching the long stretch, chasing Chicago-based Two Phil’s, who had emerged with the lead on the final turn.

Ranging up on the outside of the leader, Mage gradually eased past for the win. Angel of Empire was third and Disarm fourth.

The long-time Derby favorite and last year’s 2-year-old champion, Forte, was scratched Saturday morning with a sore foot.

Mage, is a Kentucky-bred colt by Good Magic. His dam, Puca, is by 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Big Brown.

Mage opened his career with a victory Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park in Florida and then finished fourth in the Grade II Fountain of Youth and second in the Grade I Florida Derby, both times behind Forte.

Jockey Castellano and trainer Gustavo Delgado both celebrated their first Kentucky Derby victory.

The race climaxed a wild week that saw five of the original entries scratched, including Forte’s race-day defection.

Another Derby contender, Wild On Ice, was euthanized after a training injury during the week before the race and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended by Churchill Downs after two of his horses died of uncertain causes shortly after racing during Derby week.