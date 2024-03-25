Red Rocks earn No. 2 seed at NCAA Regional gymnastics meet in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah gymnastics team will be the No. 2 seed at the NCAA Regional in Gainsville, Florida.

The Red Rocks enter the regional meet ranked No. 5 overall and will be in action in the second round beginning at 11 a.m. MDT Friday.

Joining Utah in the afternoon session will be No. 12 Michigan State, Towson and Maryland. The evening session gets underway at 5 p.m. and features No. 4 Florida, No. 13 Missouri, Georgia, and the winner of the play-in round between Clemson and Iowa State.

The Red Rocks are seeking a record 48th-consecutive national championship appearance this season. Utah is the only program in the nation to qualify for every national championship and has won 34 regional titles (31 NCAA).

Utah enters the regional meet following its fourth-straight Pac-12 Conference championship, becoming the first team to win four titles in a row since the conference expanded in 2012. It was the Red Rocks’ seventh Pac-12 title in the past 10 years.

Teams were seeded No. 1-16 in the regional meets Monday based on national qualifying scores, while the remaining 20 qualifiers were placed in regions geographically.

The top two teams in each session will advance to the NCAA Regional Final at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. From there, the top two finishing teams from the regional final will earn a spot at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships to be held April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.