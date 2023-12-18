Stellar game from former Aggies QB Jordan Love not enough for Packers

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love had another stellar showing for the Packers, but Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield turned in a historic performance at Lambeau Field.

Love completed 29 of 39 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns but also lost a fumble in a 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He finished with a 111.5 passer rating, gained 1 yard on his two rushing attempts and was sacked twice for -23 yards.

Mayfield, meanwhile, became the first opposing QB ever to post a maximum 158.3 passer rating at Lambeau Field, completing 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and four TDs.

“Baker went out and shredded us,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s disappointing, obviously, because we sacked him five times and ultimately that still wasn’t enough.”

At 6-8, Green Bay is just one game out of the final two NFC wild-card spots.

“It’s the same thing we’ve talked about in the weeks before. We’ve got to win every game,” Love said. “[There’s] been a lot of adversity. It’s all about how we finish the season at this point, with these three games that we’ve got.”

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 15.

Utah

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star made 13 tackles (five solo) in the Commanders’ 28-20 loss to the Rams.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School standout recovered a fumble and snagged an interception as Colts shut out the Steelers in the second half to improve their playoff prospects with a 30-13 victory Saturday. Blackmon also finished with two solo tackles and a pass defended as the Colts (8-6) won for the fifth time in six games.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos 42-17 loss to the Lions on Saturday night.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active vs. the Rams.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star is expected to play when the Eagles take on the Seahawks on Monday night.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 20-17 victory over the Bears.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker connected on 3 of 5 field goal attempts — hitting from 29, 31 and 42 yards but missing from 56 and 43 yards — vs. the Steelers. Gay also went 3 for 3 on his PAT attempts.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 23-7 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday night. On Thursday, he became a father for the first time with the birth of his son, Tyler Huntley Jr.

“It’s a life-changing moment,” Huntley said. “It’s just love to see life being brought into this world.”

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson finished with three solo tackles and one pass defended vs. the Browns.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end was targeted twice but did not have a reception in the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Cowboys.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd made 11 tackles (eight solo) vs. the Ravens.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss collected his second receiving touchdown this season and the fourth of his four-year NFL career, dragging Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker across the goal line. Moss had three catches in the game — including the 16-yard TD — and added 13 yards on four rushing attempts for Indianapolis.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The rookie cornerback tied his career-high with five tackles (four solo) in the Falcons’ 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 24-6 victory over the Giants.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams made five tackles (four solo) vs. the Jaguars.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky delivered punts of 56 and 40 yards, landing one inside the 20-yard line, in the 49ers’ 45-29 victory over the Cardinals.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

BYU

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 45 yards on 14 rushing attempts and made a 6-yard reception in the Falcons’ 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active vs. the Buccaneers.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis finished with six tackles (five solo), one tackle for a loss and two passes defended in the Chargers’ 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ home victory.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB was active for the Vikings’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill had a mostly quiet return to the Saints’ lineup, gaining 4 yards on one reception, 1 yard on one rushing attempt and throwing incomplete on his lone passing attempt in a 24-6 home victory over the Giants.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star made five catches for 50 yards and gained 3 yards on two rushing attempts in the Rams’ 28-20 victory over the Commanders.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Browns’ 20-17 victory over the Bears.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus was active vs. the Bengals.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy made two tackles (one solo) vs. the Jaguars.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner got a share of a sack and finished with a game-high nine tackles (eight solo) in the 49ers’ 45-29 victory over the Cardinals.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams gained 24 yards on eight rushing attempts and 2 yards on his lone reception as the Saints improved to 7-7.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB’s day was cut short when he left in the second quarter with a concussion in the Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Dolphins. Wilson was 4 of 11 passing for 26 yards and was sacked four times for -37 yards, including a strip sack that gave the Dolphins the ball at the Jets’ 1-yard line.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime victory over the Vikings on Saturday.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 28-20 loss to the Rams.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s performance in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on 10 punts, two PATs and one field goal in the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned one punt 13 yards and lost a yard on his lone rushing attempts in the Buccaneers’ 34-20 victory over the Packers.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

The former USU and Fremont High School standout was active vs. the Bengals.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner is expected to play when the Seahawks host the Eagles on Monday night.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 40 yards on 10 rushing attempts and another 28 yards on five receptions in the Steelers’ loss in Indianapolis.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson had seven solo tackles and a pass defended in the Bills’ 31-10 victory over the Cowboys.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta is expected to play vs. the Seahawks on Monday night.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed had three receptions for 36 yards — including a 19-yard catch — and returned three punts 35 yards (11.7 yards per return) in the Saints’ 24-6 victory over the Giants.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made two solo tackles vs. the Commanders.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle vs. the Browns.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made one solo tackle in the Steelers’ 30-13 loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, New England Patriots

The former Judge Memorial High School star made his first tackle as a member of the Patriots in a 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Judge Memorial alumnus had five tackles (four solo) and a tackle for a loss vs. the Panthers.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem standout made three tackles (two solo) vs. the Raiders on Thursday night.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was active vs. the Bears.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman star was inactive vs. the Chargers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout had four catches for 58 yards, including a 15-yard reception to set up a game-tying score in the fourth quarter of the Texans’ 19-16 overtime victory over the Titans.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was inactive vs. the Browns.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 42-17 victory over the Broncos on Saturday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bingham High School alumnus was inactive vs. the Vikings.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

