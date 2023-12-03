University of Utah accepts invitation to face Northwestern in Las Vegas Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has accepted an invitation to take on Northwestern in the 2023 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.

“It’s official — we’re going to Vegas,” the Utah football team announced on social media Sunday.

Utah finished its final season in the Pac-12 Conference at 8-4, overcoming numerous injuries to earn a trip to Las Vegas and take on the Wildcats (7-5) from the Big Ten.

Crimson Club members will be able to purchase tickets Monday and Tuesday, with tickets opening to the general public on Wednesday at www.UtahTickets.com/football. For more information, contact the Utah ticket office at 801-581-8849.

Utah is 17-8 all-time in bowl games, including 11-5 under head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Utes have been bowl eligible in 17 of Whittingham’s 19 seasons as head coach.

The Utes played their final Pac-12 game Nov. 25, defeating the Colorado Buffaloes 23-17 in the 83rd consecutive sellout at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah leaves the conference with an overall record of 65-48 (.575) as a member of the Pac-12, finishing with winning records in league play the past six seasons.

The Utes also have posted a winning record for 10 consecutive seasons. They begin play in the Big 12 Conference in 2024.

Las Vegas Bowl gear also is available at www.URedZone.com.