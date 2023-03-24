Utah State football player recovering after on-field cardiac arrest

LOGAN, Utah, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah State football player who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during practice Thursday has been upgraded to fair condition and is breathing on his own, university officials said.

Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Carlsbad, California, collapsed following a “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest” during Thursday’s spring practice on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, according USU Athletics.

Davis received immediate treatment from USU Athletics training staff, followed by emergency medical personnel who transported him to Logan Regional Hospital in critical condition, USU officials said in a news release Friday.

After being treated and stabilized, Davis was transferred McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where his treatment continued “with therapeutic hypothermia to lower body temperature to preserve his neurological function,” the release states.

“Davis, who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, has been taken off life-sustaining medical devices and is breathing on his own.”

Utah State coach Blake Anderson shared a photo on social media Friday showing Davis smiling from his hospital bed.

“The smiles say it all,” Anderson states. “[It] was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs.”

Davis’ parents arrived in Utah on Thursday evening and were met at the hospital by Anderson, team physician Dr. David G. Liddle, Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore, the release states.

Update on Josh Davis. We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ASuhTLjVkC — USU Football (@USUFootball) March 24, 2023

The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfsEQqZypK — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) March 24, 2023

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver, did not play in any games and redshirted the 2022 season.

As a senior at Carlsbad High School, he had 59 catches for 944 and 10 touchdowns during an 11-1 season. He also returned six punts for 95 yards and a TD during his senior season.

Utah State opened spring practice Monday. The five-week spring practice period wraps up with the annual Blue vs. White Spring Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22.