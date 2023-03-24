Overnight fire destroys Roosevelt furniture store

ROOSEVELT, Utah, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An overnight fire destroyed a Roosevelt furniture store early Friday.

Marsen Furniture and Home at Nielsens confirmed on social media Friday that its store 150 E. Lagoon St. is “a total loss” following the overnight fire.

“First off THANK YOU to Roosevelt Fire Department, unfortunately our building is a total loss,” the post states. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Love you all!”

The Roosevelt City fire and police departments are assisting the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation, city officials said. No foul play is suspected, police said.

“Roosevelt City would like to express our deepest condolences to the business owners who have been affected by this morning’s fire on Lagoon Street. This is not just a personal tragedy for the affected business owners, but a loss for our city as a whole,” a news release from Roosevelt City states.

“We are extremely grateful for our Fire Fighters who have been working to suppress and contain the fire since the early morning hours. We are also grateful to the community members who have taken this opportunity to support our first responders by bringing food and drinks to the scene.”