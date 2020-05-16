19-year-old woman hit by gunfire in Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an incident that occurred at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, in which a young woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg while she and others were watching street racers in a parking lot.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the 19-year-old victim went on her own to see the illegal exhibition races in the parking lot of LKQ Keystone at 3455 W. Ninigret Drive.

She was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car when she heard three gunshots and then realized that one of the rounds had struck her in the leg.

Valencia said the victim was being taken to a hospital in the same vehicle that was hit by the gunfire, but the car had a flat tire on the freeway, so a different car came and took the wounded young woman to Intermountain Medical Center.

Valencia told Gephardt Daily that the victim’s mother was the one who notified police that her daughter had been shot and was headed to IMC.

“Her friends, the people she was with, none of them called the police,” he said.

Regarding her condition, Valencia said, “She’s going to be fine.”

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras in LKQ’s parking lot, and Valencia said it shows what appears to be a male with a handgun in a blue coupe, but officials still are not certain if he is the one who fired the shots.

The shooting is still under investigation, and Valencia said that, although the victim is cooperating with the police, she apparently doesn’t know the driver or the other passenger who were with her when the shots were fired.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.