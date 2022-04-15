4.6 magnitude quake off Mexico coast rattles San Diego area

SAN DIEGO, California, April 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4.6 magnitude quake centered off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico shook parts of southern California Thursday night, rattling homes and causing buildings to sway, although there were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 9:30:55 p.m approximately 65 miles south of San Diego and at a depth of about nine miles.

Thousands of people reported feeling and hearing the Intensity 3 to 4 level temblor.

Some described the quake as sharp and jolting; others said the shaking lasted for more than 30 seconds.

“Did anyone else feel that strong earthquake???” wrote one Twitter user. “Like it was short but damn that was rough.”

“Not that high on the Richter scale but it was one of the strongest and longest I’ve felt,” tweeted another. “The neighbors are still outside talking.”

There were initial concerns the quake would lead to a tsunami but the Tsunami Warning Center quickly assessed there was no threat.