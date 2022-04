SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating a burglary and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest and a vehicle believed to have been involved.

The burglary occurred at Ombu Hot Pot, 3424 S. State St.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or the vehicle in the photos above, or who has any information regarding this incident, is asked to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000.