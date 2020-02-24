5-year-old dies when struck by car in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car Sunday night as he and his brother played in their residential neighborhood.

Detective Kevin Mallory, with the Unified Police Department, said the boy and his brother, who is “possibly a couple years older,” were riding bikes and scooters on the 2500 block of Neffs Lane at about 8:15 p.m.

A passenger car with four occupants came down the street, and the adult female driver of the car saw the older boy and swerved to avoid hitting him. In avoiding the older boy, she unintentionally hit the younger, smaller child.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating fully with investigators, Mallory said.

Police do not suspect any impairment on the part of the driver, and Mallory described that section of Neffs Lane as “dimly lit.”

An accident reconstruction team is on scene as part of the investigation.