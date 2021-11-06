8 dead, 300 reported injured at sold-out Houston music festival featuring Travis Scott

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Eight people are dead and up to 300 injured at the Astroworld Festival in Houston featuring rap artist Travis Scott.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena, the “mass casualty” incident happened Friday when the crowd began to surge and “to compress toward the front of the stage” about 9 p.m.

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Pena said while addressing local media.

Witnesses say Travis Scott was performing at the sold-out Live Nation venue when he noticed people were struggling close to the stage and called on security to help.

“It happened all at once,” said Houston PD’s Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite. “In the course of just a few minutes, suddenly there was people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode.”

50,000 fans were expected to attend the two day music event.

