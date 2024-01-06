Alaska Airlines grounds 737 Max-9 fleet after in-flight side panel blowout

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Alaska Airlines’ fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 Max-9 airliners remained grounded Saturday as investigators attempted to determine why a fuselage side panel blew out during a flight from Portland, Ore.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost a panel on its rear fuselage shortly after taking off from Portland International Airport on Friday, causing a pressurization problem and forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing at the Portland airport at about 5 p.m.

The flight was carrying 171 passengers and six flight crew while on its way from Portland to Ontario, Calif. No injuries were reported.

“We have taken the precautionary step of temporarily grounding our fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. “Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety inspection.”

The maintenance and safety inspection should take a few days to complete, Minicucci said.

“We are working with Boeing and regulators to understand what occurred [Friday] and will share updates as more information is available,” he said.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. Minicucci said the airline is cooperating the federal safety investigation.

FAA officials said Flight 1282 experienced the problem about 20 minutes after taking off from Portland while flying at 16,000 feet.

In China, officials there are considering grounding that nation’s entire fleet of 737 aircraft in response to the Flight 1282 event, Bloomberg reported.

China previously grounded the same aircraft and halted receipt of the model following a pair of 747 Max crashes in 2018 that killed more than 300 people.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is monitoring the situation and might issue a mandate if necessary.