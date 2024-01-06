Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Award-winning singer Cher has been denied a conservatorship over her adult son by a Los Angeles judge, who sided with Elijah Blue Allman.

Cher filed the petition Thursday for temporary conservatorship of Allman, citing mental health and substance abuse issues, Rolling Stone reported.

Los Angeles Superior Judge Jessica Uzcategui, however, on Friday agreed with Allman’s lawyers that there was not adequate time to review the filing, which was made only 24 hours earlier, according to USA Today.

A lawyer for Cher argued in court the entertainer needed to be able to “safeguard” Allman’s trust money for his own benefit. but Uzcategui denied the motion.

The singer and actress was not present in the courtroom Friday.

Cher, 77, said any money given to Allman from his trust fund was in danger of being “immediately spent on drugs.”

The Grammy and Academy Award winner also said she was worried Allman would put his life at risk.

Allman, 47, appeared in the courtroom alongside his estranged wife Marieangela King. The couple filed paperwork in court Tuesday to end their divorce proceedings, USA Today reported.

Allman contends he does not need her help, asserting he is capable of managing his funds from the trust established by his late father, singer-songwriter Gregg Allman.

Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and singer songwriter Allman, who is credited as one of the godfathers of the southern rock genre. The pair were married between 1975 and 1978.

Gregg Allman, who was married seven times, died from complications related to liver cancer in 2017.