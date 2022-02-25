Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Nearly a month after he announced that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, President Joe Biden on Friday announced that he is nominating federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court to replace him.

Biden said late last month that he would follow through on a campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the high court, and that he would announce his choice before the end of February.

With only a few days left in the month, Biden has settled on Jackson, whom he appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last summer.

“Judge Jackson is one of the nation’s brightest legal minds,” the White House said in a statement Friday.

“President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law. He also sought a nominee … who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution.”

The White House said that Biden will formally announce Jackson’s nomination at 2 p.m. EST on Friday. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to serve as U.S. vice president, will attend the ceremony.

Jackson, 51, was one of several potential candidates to succeed Breyer, along with California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs.

“Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation,” the White House added.

Biden’s nomination is historic. No Black woman has ever been nominated to serve on the nation’s high court — and Jackson, if confirmed, would be just the sixth woman appointed to the bench.