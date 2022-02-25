Salt Lake City Police Department releases crime numbers for 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Thursday released its 2021 CompStat Summary Report.

Numbers from 2021 are compared to numbers in previous years in categories including calls, jail bookings, citations, traffic tickets and street checks.

The report finds declines in most 2021 numbers when compared to average numbers in 2018 through 2020.

The reports says that in Salt Lake City:

Traffic tickets are down 63%

Street checks are down 47%

Misdemeanor citations are down 38%

Jail bookings are down 17%

Reports are down 1%

Calls for service are up 15%

Chief Mike Brown released the following statement:

“Our 2021 CompStat Summary Report gives us important insights on the events we saw, and work we did in 2021,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a prepared statement.

“We are committed to having a holistic approach towards community safety. Every day, the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are advancing safety, the quality of life and economic opportunities for everyone who lives, works and passes through our city.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also released comments:

“I am pleased to see overall crime is down in Salt Lake City,” she said. “We are seeing a clear trend that shows the Crime Control Plan is working. We’ve taken steps to be more proactive, and we’re continuing tried and true tactics, while also exploring new approaches in handling the public safety needs of our growing City.

“It’s important to state that these improvements by no means represent an absence of crime in Salt Lake City, nor are they cause for us to slow down in our approach to crime reduction.

“These incremental improvements represent the progress we’re making, and we want to keep these lines of communication open so that Salt Lakers always know where we stand, and what we’re doing to move forward.”

In summary:

Overall crime, citywide, was down 6% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

Violent crime, citywide, was up 5% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

Property crime, citywide, was down 7% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

The SLCPD saw a 15% increase in the number of calls for service in 2021 when compared to the three-year average.

The SLCPD saw a 24% increase in the number of firearms reported as stolen when compared to the three-year-average.

During 2021, 18 homicides occurred in Salt Lake City – the same number of homicides that occurred in 2020.

During 2021, 2,134 motor vehicles were reported stolen.

To read the 31-page report for yourself, click here.