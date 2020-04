SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Friday total for documented COVID-19 cases has reached 1,246 as of Friday morning, an addition of 176 from Thursday, a 14% increase.

The number of reported tests conducted is 24,248. Patients hospitalized have reached 106, an addition of six.

Reported deaths remain at seven.

To see the case count in specific counties or areas, check the chart below.