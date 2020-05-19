Deputy dies of injuries after being struck by a patrol vehicle in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, May 18, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy died of his injuries after he was hit by another deputy’s patrol vehicle Monday morning.

The series of events began when deputies were called to Bone Road and 9th South around 5:20 a.m. to investigate a rollover crash. Officials say a deputy arrived and encountered a woman who was walking away from the scene holding a machete.

“The deputy followed on foot and attempted to interact, but she would not put down the machete and continued down the road on foot,” a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release says. “A second deputy arrived to assist, and both continued to give commands to the woman while she held the machete.”

A third deputy arrived at the scene and came upon the three of them in the dark, striking one of the deputies and causing severe injuries, the East Idaho News reported.

Additional help arrived from the sheriff’s office, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Air Idaho. The deputy was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the deputy’s family and friends,” the news release says. “This is a tragic loss for them and our family of deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the law enforcement and public safety agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support.”

The woman with the machete was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde asked Idaho State Police to investigate the incident.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from different jurisdictions escorted the deputy’s body from EIRMC to Wood Funeral Home around noon.

The BCSO has not released the names of the deputies involved but said additional information will distributed Tuesday.