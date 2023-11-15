Donald Trump moves for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud case, alleges bias

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump filed a motion Wednesday to have his civil fraud case in New York thrown out, alleging that the judge and his clerk are biased.

In a 30-page filing, Trump’s attorneys allege that Judge Arthur Engoron and clerk Allison Greenfield have “tainted” the proceedings, The Daily Beast reported. They said a mistrial is the only way to “salvage what is left of the rule of law.”

“This appearance of bias threatens both defendants’ rights and the integrity of the judiciary as an institution,” the filing said. “Greenfield’s unprecedented role in the trial and extensive, public partisan activities, would cause even a casual observer to question the court’s partiality.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against the Trump Organization, rebuked Trump’s effort to move for a mistrial. She said he is “trying to dismiss the truth and the facts.”

“Donald Trump is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed,” a spokesperson for the attorney general said. “He can keep trying to distract from his fraud, but the truth always comes out.”

Trump has often been at odds with Engoron and increasingly directed his ire toward Greenfield. Earlier this month, Engoron issued a gag order against Trump and his legal team, barring them from making comments about confidential communications between the judge and his staff. The gag order was later expanded to include Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr.

Engoron issued the order, citing threats that have flooded his office since the trial began. Trump has been fined more than once for violating the order.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them under any circumstances,” Engoron said.

On the witness stand, Trump made several comments alleging Engoron had a bias against him. He became defensive shortly after being sworn in last week, saying the prosecutors, district attorneys and others were all “Trump haters.”

“The judge will rule against me because he will always rule against me,” Trump went on to say.

The Trump Organization has been charged with committing criminal tax fraud by inflating the values of its properties. It faces up to $250 million in damages.