Man dead after reported domestic violence call in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man died overnight after police were summoned to an armed domestic violence incident in West Jordan.

The call came to dispatch at 11:35 p.m., and police responded to an apartment building at 3354 Jordan Line Parkway.

“It was a boyfriend who showed up at his girlfriend’s apartment knocking on the doors,” West Jordan Police Assistant Chief Jeremy Robertson told Gephardt Daily. “He had already done some self-inflicted injuries to himself.

“She opened the door. There was an assault that occurred between the two of them with him being the aggressor. He was injured and was bleeding all over. She ran out, and then he ran out of the apartment and then jumped off the parking structure.”

The man was discovered deceased, on the ground, several floors below. Robertson said man and woman had a previous domestic violence history. In this instance, the woman was not seriously injured, he said.

Robertson said the man died before police arrived.

People who are experiencing domestic abuse are urged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988.