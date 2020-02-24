Driver transported to hospital after head-on crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young woman driver was transported to the hospital in fair condition Sunday evening after a head-on collision near 4100 South and 1300 West.

Lt. Justin Wyckoff, with the West Valley City Police Department, said the crash occurred just before 5:20 p.m., as the 18-year-old woman was driving westbound on 4100 South.

The 17-year-old male driver of an eastbound vehicle drifted over into the oncoming lane and the cars collided head-on.

Wyckoff said both vehicles were Cadillacs. A small passenger car also was hit, but Wyckoff said that vehicle only had minor damage.

The 18-year-old woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, Wyckoff said.

The 17-year-old driver of the at-fault car is being checked for impairment, he said.

The road was closed, with traffic being diverted to 3900 South, but was expected to be clear by about 7 p.m.