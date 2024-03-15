Former USU football staffer accused of poisoning girlfriend, unborn child

LOGAN, Utah, March 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A former member of the Utah State football staff has been arrested following the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Blaise Taylor was indicted by a grand jury in Nashville, Tennessee, and arrested Thursday for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Taylor, 27, is a former college football star at Arkansas State and spent the 2023 season as a senior defensive analyst with Utah State. He was arrested by deputy U.S. marshals in Utah.

Jade Benning died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on March 6, 2023, her 25th birthday.

Police say Taylor called 911 at 9:38 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, reported that Benning appeared to be having an allergic reaction and requested paramedics.

Benning’s medical condition immediately became critical, police said, and her 5-month-old unborn child died Feb. 27, 2023. Police were not able to interview Benning before she died.

Police say months of investigation involving crime lab scientists and doctors from the medical examiner’s office resulted in an indictment Wednesday against Taylor, the alleged father of the unborn child.

Taylor is accused of poisoning Benning without her knowledge while visiting her Nashville-area apartment. He moved to Utah to join the USU football staff following their deaths, according to police.

Metropolitan Nashville police are working with law enforcement in Utah to arrange his return to Nashville.

Baylor has served as an analyst and NFL scout following his college football career and had been working for the Tennessee Titans prior to moving to Utah.

After one season as senior defensive analyst at Utah State, Taylor recently accepted a similar position at Texas A&M, where his father, Trooper Taylor, had been hired as associate head coach and running backs coach, according to ESPN.

Blaise Taylor was a four-year starter at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2017 and an All-Sun Belt Conference First Team selection as a defensive back and punt returner. His father coached defensive backs at the time.