Gunman with gas mask shoots multiple people at NYC subway station

April 12 (UPI) — Multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday by a gunman who police say was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction-type vest.

At least one of the victims was reported in critical condition after the gunfire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue Station in Brooklyn. The attack occurred at about 8:30 a.m., officials said. The station serves the D, N and R lines that pass through Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Witnesses told police that the shooter wore the construction-type vest and gas mask, and that he threw smoke grenades onto the train platform during the morning commute.

They also said the gunman fired several times into a train at passengers until the doors closed. He may have escaped by jumping onto the tracks and down the subway tunnel after the train left.

The exact number of injured wasn’t immediately clear. CBS News reported 13 hurt. Some of the injured were hurt in the rush to escape the shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter, including methodically looking into subway tunnels and examining security camera footage.

WABC-TV reported at least one person was also shot at a different subway station in Greenwood Heights.

Officials said that police also found multiple undetonated explosive devices in the area.