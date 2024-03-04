Idaho missionary dies from medical condition while serving in New Jersey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died from an unknown medical condition Saturday while serving in New Jersey.

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, 19, of Sugar City, Idaho, became unresponsive Saturday morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, a church spokesman said.

“Our prayers are with Elder Chappell’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries, during this difficult time. May they each find solace and comfort in the Savior and his gospel, as they remember this faithful missionary,” church spokesman Sam Penrod said.

Chappell had been serving the New Jersey Morristown Mission since July 10, 2023.