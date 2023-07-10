Idaho State Police investigating after toddler found dead in car

RATHDRUM, Idaho, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State police are investigating after a toddler was found deceased in a car Sunday evening in Rathdrum.

“At about 5:20 p.m. last night, ISP detectives were requested to investigate the death of a 2-year-old male toddler in the 15500 block of N. Gray St. after Rathdrum Police Department responded to the residence,” says an ISP news release issued Monday.

“Arriving Rathdrum Police officers attempted emergency lifesaving measures.

“At this time, ISP detectives believe the toddler was playing and was found by family members in a car outside the residence. The family called 911. The temperature was around 92 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body, and will release his identity and establish the cause and manner of death, the statement says.

“The incident remains under investigation, and updates will be provided when information is available.”