Utah’s senators add names to letter demanding answers after report of Chinese Intelligence outposts in cities including Salt Lake

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah U.S. senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee today joined colleagues, led by Senator Tedd Budd (R-NC), in penning a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers regarding reports of Chinese Intelligence outposts operating inside the United States, including in Salt Lake City.

The letter was also signed by Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Cornyn (R-TX), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

The full text of the letter can be found below:

“We write to express our grave concerns regarding reports of ‘Overseas Chinese Service Centers’ (OCSCs) operated by an intelligence service of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in conjunction with the PRC’s national police force. One such OCSC is reportedly housed at the Carolinas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the other centers are located with nonprofits in San Francisco, California; Houston, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Paul, Minnesota; Salt Lake City, Utah; and St. Louis, Missouri.

These seven OCSCs have reportedly been openly operating for several years and were established throughout the U.S. during this past decade; for example, the Charlotte OCSC was first announced in 2017.

“According to this report, OCSCs are run by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department (UFWD), which the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission has identified as a ‘Chinese intelligence service’ in its annual report to Congress. Further, the report states that U.S.-based OCSC representatives met with officials of the PRC’s national police force, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), on a trip to China to discuss the use of technology to conduct “cross-border remote justice services” overseas. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned that MPS conducts covert ‘intelligence and national security operations far beyond China’s borders,’ including ‘illicit, transnational repression schemes’ on U.S. soil.

“Further, the ongoing discovery of additional OCSCs raises the question of whether DOJ’s response sufficiently addresses the threat, particularly because OCSCs have openly operated for several years and their activities have been reportedly documented in Chinese state media and social media posts. The DOJ must ensure that our adversaries such as the CCP are not operating intelligence operations or engaging in repression on U.S. soil.”

The letter also asked the DOJ to brief the senators or their staffs by July 31 regarding the following questions: