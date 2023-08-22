Layton accident slows traffic; drivers escape serious injury

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A photo from the accident scene seems to tell a scarier story than the one that actually occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Layton.

A picture shared by Utah Highway Patrol, snapped near the Interstate 15 Hill Field Field Road exit, seems to show one red car largely crushed under a semi truck, and a white pickup truck rammed against the semi’s side. And additional car appears to be in pieces nearby.

The incident happened on southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road and Church, Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“A semi was southbound and lost control to the left,” he said. “It hit two cars in the number one lane and one car in the HOV lane. The semi came to rest up against the barrier.

“Luckily no serious injuries. Only minor injuries and no one was transported.”

Roden said at about 5 p.m. that vehicles were blocking the HOV and No. 1 lanes.

“Driver said he hydroplaned, but we can’t confirm that,” he said.

As of 5:50 p.m., the UDOT traffic map showed no traffic obstructions.