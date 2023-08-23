Police seek alleged volume purse snatcher

LEHI, Utah Aug. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a thief interested in high end purses, lots of them.

“Does anyone recognize me?” the Lehi City Police Department asks in posting photos of the suspect and his vehicle after his alleged weekend spree.

“This individual decided that he likes the purses from POLO so much that he wanted a bunch of them, 9 to be exact. The problem is that he really didn’t like the idea of paying for them.”

The department apologized for the quality of store surveillance camera photos from the Ralph Lauren affiliated shop.

“Sorry, it’s pretty grainy, we are attempting to get some better pictures and will update this post with them once we receive them.”

An employee followed the suspect and obtained some photos of the individual’s vehicle. “Not the greatest quality but might help in identifying him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lehi City PD at 385-201-1005.