Logan man charged with 10 felonies for alleged possession of illegal images of minors

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan man is being held without bail after being charged with alleged possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Littlewood, 27, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force was alerted by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to imaged deemed pornographic connected to an IP address in Logan, Utah.

A search warrant was served on Nov. 20. Officers allegedly found 274 batches of files, and, due to the large amount of materials, reviewed 16, the probable cause statement says.

Ten of the 16 batches contained copies of popular movies and religious videos and records, the statement claims. The other six batches contained photographs of young girls.

“Multiple electronic storage items were seized,” the probable cause statement says.

Littlewood was taken into custody, and declined to comment without the presence of an attorney.