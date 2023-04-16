Man, 73, jailed after allegedly firing .38 special near 6 juveniles in Washington County road rage incident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety arrested a 73-year-old suspect Saturday after the man allegedly shot a gun near six juveniles from a vehicle that was reportedly kicking up dust and rocks.

Suspect Alan Brent Culver-Ashby, of Ivins, was arrested at about 10:19 p.m. Saturday night on charges of felony discharge of a firearm, and six counts of aggravated assault. All charges are third-degree felonies.

Culver-Ashby’s probable cause statement says the call came in on a weapons offense.

“I located the vehicle in question and the driver was detained,” the officer’s statement says. “During a vehicle search I located two loaded revolvers. One of them, a .38 Special, contained one round that had been fired.”

Post Miranda, Culver-Ashby “admitted to chasing the juveniles and shooting one round into the ground. Alan said he was upset regarding their driving and the dust and rocks it kicked up.”

The reporting officer said he spoke with six juveniles who had previously been in a truck.

“The truck came up and parked and the dark colored van pulled up behind it and stopped,” arrest documents say. “The driver of the van opened the door, ordered the juveniles onto the ground and then shot a round into the ground.

“The juveniles ran around the house and Alan proceeded to follow with the pistol still in his hand. The juveniles were able to secure themselves inside and Alan eventually left, where he was stopped by officers.”

Culver-Ashby was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County jail, the statement says.

“Due to the severity of the incident, number of victims and proximity of the suspect and one of the victims homes, I request Alan be given an enhanced bail and or a no bail,” the officer’s statement says.

Culver-Ashby was ordered held without bail.